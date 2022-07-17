Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

