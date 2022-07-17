The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $292.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

