Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 239.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

