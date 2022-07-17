Addison Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 289 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 4.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

