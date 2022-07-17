United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 4,650 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 15.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698 over the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

