JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

