AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 162,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 122,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 79,584 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

