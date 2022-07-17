Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

