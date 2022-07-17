JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 259,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

