JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

