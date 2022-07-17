Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $188.71 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.36. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.