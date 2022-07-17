American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

