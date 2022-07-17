Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 105.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 69,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.00 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

