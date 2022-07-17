Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,528 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

