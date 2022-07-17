Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,353 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.