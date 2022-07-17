Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 132 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $382.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

