Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $606,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

