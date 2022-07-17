Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after acquiring an additional 209,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.