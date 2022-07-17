Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $502.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

