Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

