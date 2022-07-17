Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Steel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of X stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Profile



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

