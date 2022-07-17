Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 238 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.