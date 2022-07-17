Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Allegion by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

