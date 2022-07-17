Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($110.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($121.00) to €127.00 ($127.00) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.48 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

