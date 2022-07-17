Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.3 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.75) to GBX 146 ($1.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

