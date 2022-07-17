Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 272,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BAX opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.