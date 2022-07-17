Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

