Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.