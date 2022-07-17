Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

