Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after buying an additional 205,158 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $77.28 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

