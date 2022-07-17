Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $183.18. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $152.74 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

