Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $742,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

