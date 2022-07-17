Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,810 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Endava by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $39,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $32,319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Endava by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

DAVA opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

