Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,301 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.99 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

