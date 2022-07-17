Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $272,000 Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
