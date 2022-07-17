Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,588 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

