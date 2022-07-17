Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen Stock Up 1.8 %

FibroGen stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.