6,362 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

CCEP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

