Wells Fargo & Company Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $118.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

