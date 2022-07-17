Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 109 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

