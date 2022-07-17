Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 205.24, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

