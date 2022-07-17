2,067 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,504,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Shares of CF opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

