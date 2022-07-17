Comerica Bank Has $5.32 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,703,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,642,000 after buying an additional 720,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

