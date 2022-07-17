dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.54

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.54 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 74.69 ($0.89). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.91), with a volume of 160,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.19) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

