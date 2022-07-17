China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CAAS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

