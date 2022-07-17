China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 3.5 %
CAAS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.50.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
See Also
