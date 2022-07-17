CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $270.50

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.50 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.22). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18,650.00.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

