Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 630,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.4 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADNF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

