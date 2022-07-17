CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,041.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

CDHSF opened at $0.94 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.