China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4341 per share. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

