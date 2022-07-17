Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 54.4% in June

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.
Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.