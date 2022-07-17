Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 54.4% in June

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,662.43.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

